Controversial ICE Raid Sparks Outcry in Newark Sanctuary City

In a controversial move, U.S. immigration agents conducted a raid in Newark, New Jersey, targeting undocumented migrants and also detaining U.S. citizens, including a military veteran. The raid, which took place without a warrant, has been condemned by the city's mayor, Ras Baraka, for violating constitutional rights.

This incident comes as part of President Donald Trump's escalated efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, as outlined in a series of executive orders. Baraka emphasized that Newark, recognized for its sanctuary policies, will not tolerate such actions that 'unlawfully terrorize' residents.

Federal authorities have been intensifying actions against undocumented migrants across various U.S. cities, drawing criticism and raising questions about the overall effectiveness and legality of such operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)