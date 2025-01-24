Probe into Former MLA's Alleged Sports Fund Embezzlement

The Enforcement Directorate stepped up its efforts on Friday, launching searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of a money laundering investigation. The probe targets a former MLA, Baljeet Singh, linked to alleged financial misconduct involving funds intended for school sports equipment.

Officials reported raids at nine different sites, including Jaipur and Dausa in Rajasthan, and Rewari in Haryana, focusing on the former independent MLA from Behror. Singh is under scrutiny for purportedly diverting funds allocated for the provision of sports goods in educational institutions.

The investigation falls under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, indicating the seriousness of the financial irregularities implicated. Efforts to reach the former legislator for comment were unsuccessful, reflecting the ongoing and sensitive nature of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)