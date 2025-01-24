Left Menu

Probe into Former MLA's Alleged Sports Fund Embezzlement

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Rajasthan and Haryana, targeting former MLA Baljeet Singh in a money laundering investigation. The case involves alleged financial irregularities and misappropriation of funds meant for sports equipment in schools, carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-01-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 11:28 IST
Probe into Former MLA's Alleged Sports Fund Embezzlement
Baljeet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate stepped up its efforts on Friday, launching searches at multiple locations in Rajasthan as part of a money laundering investigation. The probe targets a former MLA, Baljeet Singh, linked to alleged financial misconduct involving funds intended for school sports equipment.

Officials reported raids at nine different sites, including Jaipur and Dausa in Rajasthan, and Rewari in Haryana, focusing on the former independent MLA from Behror. Singh is under scrutiny for purportedly diverting funds allocated for the provision of sports goods in educational institutions.

The investigation falls under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, indicating the seriousness of the financial irregularities implicated. Efforts to reach the former legislator for comment were unsuccessful, reflecting the ongoing and sensitive nature of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025