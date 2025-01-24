Explosion Rocks Bhandara Ordnance Factory

An explosion on Friday morning at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district has prompted immediate rescue operations, according to local officials.

Rescue and medical teams are on-site actively searching for potential survivors, a defence spokesperson has confirmed. The district collector, Sanjay Kolte, specified that the blast took place at approximately 10.30 am.

Authorities are yet to receive any reports of casualties from the scene of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)