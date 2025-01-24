Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Bhandara Ordnance Factory

A blast occurred at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Friday morning. Rescue efforts are currently underway as teams have been deployed to search for survivors. The explosion happened at approximately 10.30 am, but there is no information on casualties yet, according to officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:18 IST
An explosion on Friday morning at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara district has prompted immediate rescue operations, according to local officials.

Rescue and medical teams are on-site actively searching for potential survivors, a defence spokesperson has confirmed. The district collector, Sanjay Kolte, specified that the blast took place at approximately 10.30 am.

Authorities are yet to receive any reports of casualties from the scene of the explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

