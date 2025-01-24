Kashmir Gears Up for Republic Day with Heightened Security
Kashmir's law enforcement is implementing multi-tier security measures including drones and spotters for a secure Republic-Day celebration. IGP V K Birdi assures of safe participation at Bakshi Stadium and emphasizes action against disruptive elements. Public encouraged to attend with minimal restrictions.
Kashmir's Republic Day preparations are underway with stringent security protocols, Inspector General of Police V K Birdi announced on Friday. Multi-tier security arrangements, including advanced drone and spotter technology, have been established to ensure the successful execution of the events.
Speaking post-rehearsal at Bakshi Stadium, the venue designated for the main function, Birdi guaranteed comprehensive safety for attendees. He urged the public to participate in large numbers, assuring them that standard security procedures are in place for monitoring any disruptive elements.
Birdi also addressed concerns about narcotics-related issues, promising that habitual offenders will face legal consequences. Divisional Commissioner V K Bhiduri emphasized that this year's arrangements surpass those of previous years, inviting locals to join the celebrations with simple access requirements.
