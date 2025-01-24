Left Menu

Kashmir Gears Up for Republic Day with Heightened Security

Kashmir's law enforcement is implementing multi-tier security measures including drones and spotters for a secure Republic-Day celebration. IGP V K Birdi assures of safe participation at Bakshi Stadium and emphasizes action against disruptive elements. Public encouraged to attend with minimal restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-01-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 12:57 IST
Kashmir Gears Up for Republic Day with Heightened Security
  • Country:
  • India

Kashmir's Republic Day preparations are underway with stringent security protocols, Inspector General of Police V K Birdi announced on Friday. Multi-tier security arrangements, including advanced drone and spotter technology, have been established to ensure the successful execution of the events.

Speaking post-rehearsal at Bakshi Stadium, the venue designated for the main function, Birdi guaranteed comprehensive safety for attendees. He urged the public to participate in large numbers, assuring them that standard security procedures are in place for monitoring any disruptive elements.

Birdi also addressed concerns about narcotics-related issues, promising that habitual offenders will face legal consequences. Divisional Commissioner V K Bhiduri emphasized that this year's arrangements surpass those of previous years, inviting locals to join the celebrations with simple access requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025