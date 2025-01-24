Left Menu

Trial Begins for Suspected Killer in Japanese School Boy's Death

The trial concerning the alleged murder of a Japanese schoolboy in Shenzhen, China commenced on Friday, as confirmed by Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The incident occurred on the anniversary of the 1931 war-triggering event between China and Japan. A man was previously sentenced to death for a related attack in Suzhou.

The trial in the case of a Japanese schoolboy's alleged murder began in Shenzhen, China, with Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirming Friday as the first hearing. The Ministry was informed via email about the opening of the proceedings related to the murder of Japanese school children.

While the trial is still underway, officials have refrained from making further comments. The 10-year-old victim died in September, an attack coinciding with the anniversary of a historical 1931 conflict between China and Japan, adding significant historical context to the grim occurrences.

Just months prior, another deadly attack occurred near a Japanese educational facility in Suzhou, leading to a death sentence for a suspect, illustrating a disturbing pattern of violence against Japanese nationals in China.

