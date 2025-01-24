Rising Tensions: Nuclear Risks in Geopolitical Rivalry

Russian security official Sergei Shoigu has raised alarms about the growing risk of armed conflict among nuclear powers. Speaking to TASS news agency, Shoigu cited the escalating geopolitical rivalries as a primary factor contributing to these dangers.

He criticized NATO for increasing military activities on its eastern border, which he claims heightens tensions. According to Shoigu, as NATO rehearses both offensive and defensive maneuvers close to Russia and Belarus, the risk of a clash rises.

NATO argues that it is Russia escalating tensions by deploying tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. In response, Shoigu emphasizes that Russia and Belarus are implementing preventive measures against Western destabilization attempts. He reiterated Russia's commitment to protecting Belarus under its nuclear doctrine.

