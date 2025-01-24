Gangrape Shock in Bihar: Elderly Woman Attacked Over Cigarettes
A 65-year-old woman in Lakhisarai, Bihar, reportedly suffered a gangrape after refusing to give cigarettes to four men. Two suspects have been apprehended, while a search for the remaining culprits is ongoing. The victim has been hospitalized, and a case was swiftly registered based on family statements.
In a shocking incident in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four men after she refused their request for cigarettes, according to police reports.
The crime reportedly took place during the night between Wednesday and Thursday when the attackers dragged the woman to a nearby field. Two suspects have been arrested so far, while police have launched a manhunt for the remaining two.
The victim, now recovering in a government hospital, saw a swift response from law authorities who registered a case based on family accounts, said SP Ajay Kumar.
