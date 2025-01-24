Left Menu

Gangrape Shock in Bihar: Elderly Woman Attacked Over Cigarettes

A 65-year-old woman in Lakhisarai, Bihar, reportedly suffered a gangrape after refusing to give cigarettes to four men. Two suspects have been apprehended, while a search for the remaining culprits is ongoing. The victim has been hospitalized, and a case was swiftly registered based on family statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhisarai | Updated: 24-01-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 14:23 IST
Gangrape Shock in Bihar: Elderly Woman Attacked Over Cigarettes
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, a 65-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by four men after she refused their request for cigarettes, according to police reports.

The crime reportedly took place during the night between Wednesday and Thursday when the attackers dragged the woman to a nearby field. Two suspects have been arrested so far, while police have launched a manhunt for the remaining two.

The victim, now recovering in a government hospital, saw a swift response from law authorities who registered a case based on family accounts, said SP Ajay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025