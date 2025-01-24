Urgent Review Meeting for Water Shortages in Vasai-Virar
A high-level meeting was conducted to review pending works under key water distribution schemes in Vasai-Virar, Maharashtra. Challenges in implementing water supply initiatives and ensuring clean water availability were discussed, with officials tasked to provide updates on incomplete pipeline projects and inefficiencies in distribution.
- Country:
- India
A significant review meeting took place on Friday to assess the outstanding work under Jal Jeevan Mission, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, and Amrut Yojana in the Virar-Vasai region of Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official revealed.
The Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation focused on challenges in executing water supply schemes, delays in works, and solutions for ensuring clean drinking water availability.
Despite ample water resources, several regions, including villages and tribal areas in Vasai, suffer from water shortages. The meeting urged officials to update timelines for unfinished pipeline projects and highlighted inefficiencies in water distribution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Daring Escape: Teen Girls Break Free from Maharashtra Observation Home
Avian Influenza Hits Maharashtra Wildlife: A Cautionary Tale
Justice Demanded: Alleged Failures in Maharashtra's Governance
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Revamping Maharashtra's Public Transport: A Journey Ahead