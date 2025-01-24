Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: UN Condemns West Bank Operations

Israeli operations in the West Bank have resulted in the deaths of at least 12 Palestinians and injured 40. The UN Human Rights office expressed concern over these incidents and potential settlement expansions, viewing them as violations of international law.

Updated: 24-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:01 IST
In a recent surge of violence, Israeli operations in the West Bank have led to the deaths of at least 12 Palestinians, according to the United Nations Human Rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan. Speaking on Friday, Al-Kheetan confirmed that since Tuesday, Israeli security forces have injured 40 individuals, many of whom were reportedly unarmed.

The UN spokesperson emphasized concern over ongoing threats from Israeli officials about expanding settlements, which constitute a breach of international law. Al-Kheetan reiterated that the transfer of Israel's civilian population into occupied territories is tantamount to a war crime.

This latest development heightens tensions in the region, with calls from the international community for Israel to adhere to legal obligations and protect civilian lives in occupied areas.

