Teen's Brave Stand: Rape, Harassment, and Intimidation Charges Filed in Una

A 16-year-old girl in Una has lodged a complaint against Shahid Khan, accusing him of rape, harassment to convert and marry, and threatening her family with violence. The police have registered a case under multiple sections of BNS and POCSO laws, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 24-01-2025 16:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 16:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Una, the local police have registered a serious case following a complaint from a 16-year-old girl who alleges she was raped and harassed by Shahid Khan. The girl, who is a class 11 student, claims the accused pressured her into marrying him by forcing her to convert her religion.

According to her testimony, the threats escalated to Khan firing gunshots near her home, intending to intimidate her and her family. The Una police have taken the accusations seriously, filing charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act to ensure justice.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Surendra Sharma confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is now underway. The alleged crimes highlight significant concerns regarding the safety of young women and underline the urgency for protective legal action in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

