Teen's Brave Stand: Rape, Harassment, and Intimidation Charges Filed in Una

In Una, the local police have registered a serious case following a complaint from a 16-year-old girl who alleges she was raped and harassed by Shahid Khan. The girl, who is a class 11 student, claims the accused pressured her into marrying him by forcing her to convert her religion.

According to her testimony, the threats escalated to Khan firing gunshots near her home, intending to intimidate her and her family. The Una police have taken the accusations seriously, filing charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act to ensure justice.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Surendra Sharma confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is now underway. The alleged crimes highlight significant concerns regarding the safety of young women and underline the urgency for protective legal action in such cases.

