Gambling Tycoon Alleges Torture Amid Extradition Battle

She Zhijiang, a prominent gambling tycoon with Cambodian citizenship, is embroiled in a legal battle against extradition to China while claiming mistreatment in a Thai prison. His lawyers allege 'inhumane treatment' since his arrest, citing political motivations behind the accusations by Beijing.

Having been arrested in Bangkok in 2022 on an international warrant, She is accused by Chinese authorities of running illegal online gambling operations in Southeast Asia. His legal team argues that China's actions are politically driven, partly due to his refusal to comply with demands to develop a project on the Thai-Myanmar border.

Amid allegations of violence and denial of medical care, the tycoon's case has faced an uphill battle, with both Chinese and Thai officials declining to comment on his brutality claims. His legal representation is seeking to challenge the Interpol red notice to prevent his extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)