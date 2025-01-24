Tragic Demise: Kanungo Found Burnt in Rented Home

The burnt body of a Kanungo was discovered in his rented residence in Bareilly, sparking suspicions that smoking while in bed may have led to a fatal fire. Police suspect that the incident involved a bidi igniting the bedding.

Kotwali Station House Officer Amit Kumar Pandey noted that the deceased, Ajayveer Singh, was found on the bed by neighbors who noticed smoke and burning odors. Singh, recently promoted, resided in this area while serving in Badaun district's Tehsil Baheri.

Neighbors described Singh as a frequent smoker with a habit of consuming alcohol. His family has been informed and a post-mortem is underway to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)