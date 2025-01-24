Supreme Court Champions Women's Reservation in Legal Associations

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court exercised its plenary powers on Friday to mandate reservations for women lawyers in the Bengaluru Advocates Association, specifically assigning the post of treasurer to female candidates. The move is part of wider efforts to increase women's representation in legal bodies.

Presided over by Justices Surya Kant and N. Kotiswar Singh, the court invoked Article 142 of the Constitution, noting the lack of express provisions for women’s reservations in the association’s by-laws. The bench directed a high-powered committee to possibly extend election nominations to ensure compliance.

This decision follows similar mandates by the apex court in other legal associations, emphasizing the necessity of women's inclusion in key positions to ensure equitable representation and encourage more young female lawyers to participate actively in governance roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)