Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Bridging Traditional Gaps with Democratic Engagement
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the religious leader from Kashmir, participated in a parliamentary committee meeting to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Despite association with separatist politics, his involvement in a constitutional process was notable. Opposition MPs tried to postpone discussions, leading to their suspension during proceedings.
- Country:
- India
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's prominent religious leader, recently engaged in a parliamentary committee discussing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill. His participation marked a noteworthy shift from his separatist politics stance, reflecting an integration into constitutional processes.
BJP members welcomed this involvement, with MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressing satisfaction at Farooq's strong articulation of his constitutional rights. However, Jaiswal criticized opposition members for allegedly disrupting proceedings to prevent the Muslim clerics from presenting their views.
In his written objection, Mirwaiz cited Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, arguing that the proposed amendments violated Muslim Personal Law and religious management rights. Opposition efforts to delay discussions culminated in suspension, enabling the proceedings to continue uninterrupted.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Kejriwal in Alleged 'Sheesh Mahal' Scandal
Allegations Escalate Between BJP and AAP Over 'Sheesh Mahal' Controversy
BJP Criticizes INDI Alliance for Lack of Mission Amid Delhi Polls
BJP and AAP Clash Intensifies Ahead of Delhi Elections
BJP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections: Strategic Meetings Underway