Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Bridging Traditional Gaps with Democratic Engagement

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's prominent religious leader, recently engaged in a parliamentary committee discussing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill. His participation marked a noteworthy shift from his separatist politics stance, reflecting an integration into constitutional processes.

BJP members welcomed this involvement, with MP Sanjay Jaiswal expressing satisfaction at Farooq's strong articulation of his constitutional rights. However, Jaiswal criticized opposition members for allegedly disrupting proceedings to prevent the Muslim clerics from presenting their views.

In his written objection, Mirwaiz cited Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution, arguing that the proposed amendments violated Muslim Personal Law and religious management rights. Opposition efforts to delay discussions culminated in suspension, enabling the proceedings to continue uninterrupted.

