Proposed Waqf Act Amendments Stir Deep Concern in Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Malis-E-Uleme (MMU), led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expresses deep concern over proposed amendments to the Waqf Act, claiming they threaten the autonomy of Waqf properties. The amendments grant government authorities excessive power, potentially affecting Muslim community's religious and charitable properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The proposed amendments to the Waqf Act have drawn strong objections from the Jammu and Kashmir Mutahida Malis-E-Uleme (MMU). The group's patron, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, expressed alarm over the potential threat these changes pose to Waqf autonomy in a submission to the Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The MMU voiced concerns that the amendments would grant extensive power to collectors to convert Waqf properties into government assets by merely altering revenue records. Mirwaiz, also heading the Hurriyat Conference, highlighted the threat such arbitrary powers present to both disputed and undisputed Waqf properties.

The MMU's submission also criticized the diminishing Muslim representation in Central and State Waqf Councils. The proposed removal of critical provisions like 'Waqf by user' exacerbates fears of undermining Muslim religious freedom. The MMU calls for the government to engage in discussions with the community to address these pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

