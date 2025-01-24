Protests Erupt over IV Fluid Scandal in West Bengal

A massive rally led by opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari demanded the resignation and arrest of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, following an incident at Midnapore Hospital involving allegedly expired intravenous fluid that resulted in a maternal death.

Adhikari accused the TMC government of scapegoating doctors and deflecting blame away from the state's health department. 'Nothing short of the CM's resignation and arrest can address the situation,' he said, citing ongoing risks to patients.

Despite police efforts to curtail the march, thousands of BJP supporters carried replicas of saline bottles through the streets of Kolkata, voicing demands for accountability and change in the state's healthcare system.

