Major Crackdown: 14 Naxalites Arrested in Chhattisgarh

In a significant crackdown, Chhattisgarh police have arrested 14 Naxalites, including eight with a cash reward on their heads, across different locations in Bijapur district. The operation included cooperation between local police and central forces, thwarting the Naxalites' efforts to target security personnel using explosive devices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major operation, 14 Naxalites, including individuals carrying a combined cash bounty of Rs 36 lakh, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, authorities reported on Friday.

Among those detained were eight senior cadre members, five of whom were women, intercepted in the remote forests surrounding the villages of Tekmetla, Nadpalli, and Mallempenta. These areas fall under the Usoor police jurisdiction, noted for a previous significant encounter on January 16.

The operation, spearheaded by a joint task force including the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and the elite CoBRA unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), detained figures such as Kamli Kodem and Chaite Sodhi, each marked with a bounty of Rs 8 lakh. The arrested individuals face serious charges related to plotting against security forces with improvised explosive devices.

