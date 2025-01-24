CBI Charges NGO in Foreign Funding Scandal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against Environics Trust, implicating the NGO in alleged foreign funding violations according to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). This revelation follows investigations into several bank transfers made in 2018.

Named in the chargesheet are Environics Trust (ET), along with individuals Vanitha Sreedhar, Nishant Kumar Alag, and Prasanta Kumar Paikray. The entities are accused of conspiracy, cheating, and forgery under the Indian Penal Code. Allegedly, ET falsified invoices to misrepresent foreign fund utilization, misleading authorities.

The CBI noted discrepancies in ET's FCRA returns, highlighting activities like funding protests against JSW plant in Odisha. A controversial link to activist Deme Oram was uncovered, deepening suspicions of activities conflicting with ET's stated objectives. Accountability is now demanded by the special court and the Income Tax department.

(With inputs from agencies.)