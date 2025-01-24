Left Menu

Jailed Journalist Mahesh Langa Faces Fifth FIR Amid Extortion Allegations

Jailed journalist Mahesh Langa is facing fresh extortion allegations by the Gujarat police, marking the fifth FIR against him. Accused of extracting Rs 40 lakh from real estate agent Janak Thakor, Langa, previously arrested for GST fraud, is said to have used his influence to intimidate and extort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 18:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In emerging legal troubles for the incarcerated journalist Mahesh Langa, the Gujarat police have lodged another case against him, accusing him of extorting Rs 40 lakh from real estate agent Janak Thakor. The complaint alleges that Langa threatened to tarnish Thakor's reputation and implicate him in a false case.

Langa, already in prison due to four prior cases by Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, and Rajkot police, faces fresh charges under section 308 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, concerning extortion. Inspector H C Zala of the Satellite police station revealed that the FIR was filed on January 23 based on Thakor's complaint, promising further inquiry.

This marks the fifth FIR against Langa, previously detained over a GST scam involving fake firms and shown to have connections with influential officials to resolve property disputes for substantial commissions. Thakor, influenced by Langa's connections, gave Rs 20 lakh, fearing potential fallout from Langa's threats.

