Tensions Rise as Israeli Troops Stay Beyond Ceasefire Deadline

Israeli military forces are set to remain in southern Lebanon beyond the Sunday deadline outlined in a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, according to a Friday statement from the Israeli prime minister's office. The announcement highlights the ongoing complexities in implementing the terms of the brokered agreement.

The agreement, effective since November 27, called for Hezbollah's withdrawal from regions south of the Litani River, paired with the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the deployment of the Lebanese military in the area. With the deadline set for Sunday at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT), the deal aimed to conclude more than a year of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, an organization backed by Iran.

Prime Minister Netanyahu's office stated that the Israeli withdrawal is dependent on full Lebanese enforcement of the ceasefire, alongside Hezbollah's retreat beyond the designated boundary. The office emphasized that the withdrawal process involves cooperation with the United States. Neither Lebanon nor Hezbollah has publicly responded, awaiting actions amid growing regional tensions.

