BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt: Silver Ornaments Seized at Indo-Bangladesh Border

A smuggling operation was foiled by BSF jawans along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, a BSF statement confirmed on Friday.

On January 23, at midnight, the jawans stopped a suspicious car at the Hakimpur check post for routine inspection and discovered a brown packet hidden under the driver's seat.

The packet contained silver ornaments valued at Rs 10.16 lakh, which the detainee admitted were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. The suspect has been handed over to the authorities, and the car has been impounded for further investigation.

