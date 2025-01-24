Left Menu

BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt: Silver Ornaments Seized at Indo-Bangladesh Border

BSF jawans foiled a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal by seizing 13.5 kg of silver ornaments hidden in a car. The suspect intended to smuggle the valuables to Bangladesh. The individual was detained, the vehicle impounded, and further legal action is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-01-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:45 IST
BSF Thwarts Smuggling Attempt: Silver Ornaments Seized at Indo-Bangladesh Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A smuggling operation was foiled by BSF jawans along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, a BSF statement confirmed on Friday.

On January 23, at midnight, the jawans stopped a suspicious car at the Hakimpur check post for routine inspection and discovered a brown packet hidden under the driver's seat.

The packet contained silver ornaments valued at Rs 10.16 lakh, which the detainee admitted were intended for smuggling into Bangladesh. The suspect has been handed over to the authorities, and the car has been impounded for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025