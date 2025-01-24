Tariffs Tensions: The Aerospace Industry's Cross-Border Challenges

Optima Aero, a Canadian helicopter parts supplier, is proactively relocating inventory to the United States ahead of potential tariffs proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Headquartered in Quebec, Optima already ships $2 million worth of parts annually to Texas for maintenance services. Tariffs could impose a 25% duty on Canadian imports to the U.S., affecting 6% of Optima's $32 million revenue.

Aerospace suppliers are bracing for increased costs from the tariffs, which threaten to destabilize a fragile industry still reeling from pandemic-induced losses. Major players, like Boeing, and smaller vendors, face significant economic challenges should these measures proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)