Controversial Ex-MLA Anant Singh Surrenders Amid Shooting Controversy

Anant Singh, a notorious figure and former Mokama MLA, has surrendered before a court in Barh under allegations of involvement in a recent shootout near Patna. This incident has spurred multiple FIRs, igniting inquiries about Singh's connections with local gangs.

Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, Awkash Kumar, confirmed Singh's surrender, leading to his 14-day judicial custody in Beur jail. Singh, addressing media outside the Barh court, emphasized his compliance with the law after facing charges.

The shooting, involving around 60 to 70 rounds as reported by witnesses, links back to Singh's convoy attack by the Sonu-Monu gang. Further violence erupted at Hamza village, targeting Mukesh Singh, a dissident of the same gang. Police arrests have been made amid intensifying investigations.

