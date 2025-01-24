Ukraine's Drone Offensive: Deep Strikes into Russian Heartland
Ukraine launched a major drone attack on Russian infrastructure, striking a refinery and a microchip factory, causing significant damage and fires. This move underscores Ukraine's capability to hit targets deep inside Russia. Discussions about potential peace talks remain complicated due to ongoing tensions and military supplies to Ukraine.
