Ukraine carried out a significant drone strike, targeting a Russian oil refinery and a microchip plant. The assault led to fires and damages at these sites, showcasing Ukraine's reach into Russian territories amid tense relations.

The attack, which ignited storage and production facilities at the Ryazan refinery, highlighted the ongoing conflict's intensity. While Kiev remains firm, the prospect of peace talks dims with constant Western military support.

Despite potential parleys between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin, tensions persist. Ukraine's bold offensive may impact future diplomatic engagements as drone strikes hit multiple Russian regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)