Controversy Surrounds AAP MLA's Son Over Traffic Violations

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son, Anas Ahmed, was fined Rs 20,000 by Delhi Police for several traffic violations, including using a modified silencer and not wearing a helmet. The incident escalated when Ahmed allegedly misbehaved with police officers and invoked his father's name, leading to a viral video and further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:37 IST
Delhi Police issued a Rs 20,000 fine to Anas Ahmed, the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, for a series of traffic violations. Ahmed was reportedly caught driving with a modified silencer and without a helmet, and the situation further escalated due to his alleged misbehavior with officers.

The incident occurred during a police patrol in Jamia Nagar, where Ahmed and another individual were seen driving erratically. Ahmed allegedly remarked that he didn't require a driving license or registration, citing his father's political position, which was recorded in the police diary entry.

Ahmed's actions and the ensuing altercation with police went viral on social media, sparking public interest. Despite facing these allegations, Khan has voiced support for his son, framing the issue as part of a larger political struggle. The case is currently under investigation by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

