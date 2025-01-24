Left Menu

Crackdown in Kerala: Police Nab More Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

Kerala police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in Ernakulam district for illegal residency. This raises the total number of detained Bangladeshis in October to five. They had crossed into India through West Bengal, acquiring legal documents illicitly. A special investigation team conducted the arrests and subsequent interrogations.

Updated: 24-01-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 20:53 IST

The Kerala police intensified their crackdown on illegal residency by arresting three Bangladeshi nationals in Ernakulam district on Friday.

A special investigation team, led by Ernakulam Rural District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena, detained individuals identified as Mohammed Liton Ali, Mohammed Bappisho, and Mohammed Amin Uddin. These arrests bring the total number of detained Bangladeshis in the district this month to five, authorities revealed.

According to the police, the trio crossed the border from Bangladesh into India through West Bengal. They acquired Aadhaar and PAN cards with the help of an agent before moving through major cities like Mumbai and Bangalore, finally settling in Kerala. The inquiry further disclosed their illegal residency during an interrogation session by Police Chief Saxena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

