Tense Exchange: Hamas and Israel Swap Human Lives Amid Ceasefire

The militant group Hamas is set to release four Israeli women soldiers on Saturday as part of a prisoner exchange with Israel.

In this second swap under the current ceasefire, Israel will release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the four soldiers. The deal follows the earlier release of three Israeli women and 90 Palestinian prisoners last week.

Brokered by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the United States, the ceasefire has halted fighting that flared up after October's Hamas attack, which resulted in a high death toll and hostages taken to Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)