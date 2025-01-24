Tense Exchange: Hamas and Israel Swap Human Lives Amid Ceasefire
The militant group Hamas announced the release of four Israeli women soldiers in a prisoner swap with Israel, marking the second exchange under a recent Gaza ceasefire deal. The agreement involves the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for Israeli hostages.
The militant group Hamas is set to release four Israeli women soldiers on Saturday as part of a prisoner exchange with Israel.
In this second swap under the current ceasefire, Israel will release 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the four soldiers. The deal follows the earlier release of three Israeli women and 90 Palestinian prisoners last week.
Brokered by Qatar and Egypt and supported by the United States, the ceasefire has halted fighting that flared up after October's Hamas attack, which resulted in a high death toll and hostages taken to Gaza.
