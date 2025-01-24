Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Bollywood Stabbing: Accusations and Investigations

A Bangladeshi man is under police custody in Mumbai for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The police seek to conduct facial recognition to link him to CCTV footage, amid claims by the man's father that his son is being framed. Legal and diplomatic efforts are underway for his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-profile case capturing attention across borders, a Bangladeshi man remains in police custody for allegedly stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, as authorities seek to verify his identity using facial recognition technology. Suspicions arise amidst assertions from the man's father, who claims his son is being wrongfully accused.

The court has extended police custody for the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, as investigators progress in the case intending to match his identity to CCTV footage. Defense attorneys are challenging the allegations, questioning procedural delays and the victim's account.

Shariful's father, speaking from Bangladesh, plans to seek intervention from the Bangladeshi foreign ministry to secure his son's release. Meanwhile, calls for further investigation and international legal assistance highlight ongoing tensions in the case.

