Mystery Deepens in Bollywood Stabbing: Accusations and Investigations

In a high-profile case capturing attention across borders, a Bangladeshi man remains in police custody for allegedly stabbing Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan, as authorities seek to verify his identity using facial recognition technology. Suspicions arise amidst assertions from the man's father, who claims his son is being wrongfully accused.

The court has extended police custody for the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, as investigators progress in the case intending to match his identity to CCTV footage. Defense attorneys are challenging the allegations, questioning procedural delays and the victim's account.

Shariful's father, speaking from Bangladesh, plans to seek intervention from the Bangladeshi foreign ministry to secure his son's release. Meanwhile, calls for further investigation and international legal assistance highlight ongoing tensions in the case.

