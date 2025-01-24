Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds: Charred Body Found Near Hyderabad

A woman's partially charred body was discovered under a culvert near Medchal's Outer Ring Road. Police suspect murder by unidentified individuals who attempted to obscure her identity. Forensic investigations are ongoing as officials strive to determine the motives and identify the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grisly discovery unfolded as police found a partially charred body of a woman under a culvert near Medchal's Outer Ring Road on Friday. The victim, believed to be aged 25-30, appeared to be married, police revealed.

Authorities suspect that unidentified individuals brought the woman to the location, murdered her, and set the body ablaze, potentially with kerosene or petrol, to thwart identification. "We have launched a probe into the incident, and forensic experts are meticulously collecting evidence," stated a police official.

While the woman's identity remains unknown, tattoos reading 'Srikant' in Telugu and 'Narender' in English, along with a gold chain, were found on her. No missing person report had been filed at the Medchal police station recently, leaving investigators with few immediate leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

