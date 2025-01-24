Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Blast at Bhandara Ordnance Factory

A devastating blast at an ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, claimed eight lives and injured five people, prompting an immediate inquiry. The explosion leveled the building and triggered a significant rescue operation. The factory and local officials are undertaking efforts to assist affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhandara | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Blast at Bhandara Ordnance Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of eight workers and injured five others on Friday morning. The blast destroyed the building, with tremors felt in nearby villages.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sorrow over the incident, affirming that support is being extended to affected families.

Photographs from the scene depicted a massive smoke cloud, and a coordinated rescue effort, involving the National Disaster Response Force, ensued as officials worked to ensure the safety of workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025