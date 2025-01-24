Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Blast at Bhandara Ordnance Factory

A tragic explosion at the ordnance factory in Bhandara, Maharashtra, resulted in the deaths of eight workers and injured five others on Friday morning. The blast destroyed the building, with tremors felt in nearby villages.

Authorities have launched a thorough investigation, and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh expressed sorrow over the incident, affirming that support is being extended to affected families.

Photographs from the scene depicted a massive smoke cloud, and a coordinated rescue effort, involving the National Disaster Response Force, ensued as officials worked to ensure the safety of workers.

