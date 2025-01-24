Left Menu

Shocking Beach Assault: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested

An autorickshaw driver in Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 20-year-old woman. The woman reported the incident after being found in distress near Goregaon railway station. The case was transferred to Arnala Police Station, and the suspect was apprehended in a Palghar slum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:44 IST
Shocking Beach Assault: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An autorickshaw driver in Palghar district has been arrested following accusations of raping and assaulting a 20-year-old woman on a beach. The police revealed details of this incident on Friday.

The victim, found in a distressed state near Goregaon railway station in Mumbai, disclosed the assault, prompting police action. The alleged crime took place in Palghar, leading to a transfer of the case to the Arnala Police Station. According to the woman's statement, she met the suspect near Vasai railway station, where he offered her a ride to the beach before committing the crime and attacking her with a blade.

Initially, the case saw a report filed at Vanrai police station in Goregaon. Multiple teams had been deployed, eventually locating the suspect in a Khairpada Valiv slum. The suspect is now under Arnala police jurisdiction for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025