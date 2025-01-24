Shocking Beach Assault: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested
An autorickshaw driver in Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly raping and assaulting a 20-year-old woman. The woman reported the incident after being found in distress near Goregaon railway station. The case was transferred to Arnala Police Station, and the suspect was apprehended in a Palghar slum.
- Country:
- India
An autorickshaw driver in Palghar district has been arrested following accusations of raping and assaulting a 20-year-old woman on a beach. The police revealed details of this incident on Friday.
The victim, found in a distressed state near Goregaon railway station in Mumbai, disclosed the assault, prompting police action. The alleged crime took place in Palghar, leading to a transfer of the case to the Arnala Police Station. According to the woman's statement, she met the suspect near Vasai railway station, where he offered her a ride to the beach before committing the crime and attacking her with a blade.
Initially, the case saw a report filed at Vanrai police station in Goregaon. Multiple teams had been deployed, eventually locating the suspect in a Khairpada Valiv slum. The suspect is now under Arnala police jurisdiction for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Grants Interim Relief to Actor Mohan Babu in Journalist Assault Case
Terrorist Arrested in Kulgam: Joint Forces Secure Assault Rifle
Recreational and Fishing Ban Imposed on eThekwini Beaches Amid Sewage
Charges Filed in Jail Assault Scandal
Tamil Nadu Challenges UGC's New Draft Rules as an Assault on Federalism