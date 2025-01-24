Shocking Beach Assault: Autorickshaw Driver Arrested

An autorickshaw driver in Palghar district has been arrested following accusations of raping and assaulting a 20-year-old woman on a beach. The police revealed details of this incident on Friday.

The victim, found in a distressed state near Goregaon railway station in Mumbai, disclosed the assault, prompting police action. The alleged crime took place in Palghar, leading to a transfer of the case to the Arnala Police Station. According to the woman's statement, she met the suspect near Vasai railway station, where he offered her a ride to the beach before committing the crime and attacking her with a blade.

Initially, the case saw a report filed at Vanrai police station in Goregaon. Multiple teams had been deployed, eventually locating the suspect in a Khairpada Valiv slum. The suspect is now under Arnala police jurisdiction for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)