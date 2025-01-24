Tensions Persist: Israeli Military Operations in Southern Lebanon
Israeli military forces continue their presence in southern Lebanon, adhering to a ceasefire agreement. Recent operations targeted Hezbollah's weapons storage and observation sites, signaling ongoing tensions between the Israeli army and the militant group in the region.
On Friday, the Israeli military confirmed ongoing deployment in southern Lebanon, in alignment with the terms of the existing ceasefire agreement. This enduring presence underscores the fragile peace in the region.
The army reported executing a series of strikes over recent days, aiming at Hezbollah's weapons storage facilities. These operations reflect a strategic move to neutralize potential threats.
In addition, active observation posts belonging to Hezbollah have been targeted, further indicating the persistent tension between Israel and the militant group. The situation remains closely monitored by international observers.
