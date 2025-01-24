Left Menu

Tensions Persist: Israeli Military Operations in Southern Lebanon

Israeli military forces continue their presence in southern Lebanon, adhering to a ceasefire agreement. Recent operations targeted Hezbollah's weapons storage and observation sites, signaling ongoing tensions between the Israeli army and the militant group in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:59 IST
Tensions Persist: Israeli Military Operations in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

On Friday, the Israeli military confirmed ongoing deployment in southern Lebanon, in alignment with the terms of the existing ceasefire agreement. This enduring presence underscores the fragile peace in the region.

The army reported executing a series of strikes over recent days, aiming at Hezbollah's weapons storage facilities. These operations reflect a strategic move to neutralize potential threats.

In addition, active observation posts belonging to Hezbollah have been targeted, further indicating the persistent tension between Israel and the militant group. The situation remains closely monitored by international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025