Hostage Swap Sparks Tensions Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

On Friday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas revealed plans to release four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This marks the second swap under the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed receipt of the list through mediators. However, some Israeli media outlets suggest the list differs from the original agreement, potentially affecting the planned exchange.

The phased release of hostages and prisoners occurs amid a backdrop of tension and unrest, with Israeli citizens having mixed reactions about the ceasefire's long-term implications and how it affects the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

