Hostage Swap Sparks Tensions Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
Hamas announced the release of four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire deal. The exchange is set to occur on Saturday, but tensions rise over adherence to the agreement. The phased swaps have stirred debate in Israel over its implications.
On Friday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas revealed plans to release four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This marks the second swap under the deal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed receipt of the list through mediators. However, some Israeli media outlets suggest the list differs from the original agreement, potentially affecting the planned exchange.
The phased release of hostages and prisoners occurs amid a backdrop of tension and unrest, with Israeli citizens having mixed reactions about the ceasefire's long-term implications and how it affects the ongoing conflict with Hamas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza's Health Ministry says the Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has passed 46,000, reports AP.
Tensions Rise as Palestinian Authority Struggles for Control in Jenin
Zelenskiy Proposes Swap: North Korean Troops for Ukrainian Prisoners
Israel Redirects Palestinian Tax Revenue to Settle Debts with Electric Company
Blinken urges support for a plan for post-war Gaza that includes Palestinian-led government and interim foreign security, reports AP.