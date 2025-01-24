Left Menu

Hostage Swap Sparks Tensions Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Hamas announced the release of four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire deal. The exchange is set to occur on Saturday, but tensions rise over adherence to the agreement. The phased swaps have stirred debate in Israel over its implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:14 IST
Hostage Swap Sparks Tensions Amid Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas revealed plans to release four Israeli female soldiers in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners, as part of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza. This marks the second swap under the deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has confirmed receipt of the list through mediators. However, some Israeli media outlets suggest the list differs from the original agreement, potentially affecting the planned exchange.

The phased release of hostages and prisoners occurs amid a backdrop of tension and unrest, with Israeli citizens having mixed reactions about the ceasefire's long-term implications and how it affects the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025