Left Menu

Nationwide 'Expedited Removal' Expansion Sparks Debate

The Trump administration has announced the nationwide expansion of 'expedited removal' authority, enabling immigration officers to deport migrants without judicial hearings. The move is part of President Trump's broader immigration crackdown. Critics argue this may lead to wrongful deportations of those with legal rights to stay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:17 IST
Nationwide 'Expedited Removal' Expansion Sparks Debate
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has broadened the scope of 'expedited removal' authority, a tool that allows immigration officers to deport migrants quickly without a court hearing. This nationwide expansion aligns with President Trump's agenda of stringent immigration enforcement.

According to a notice in the Federal Register, the administration contends that widening its use will enhance national security and public safety while cutting government expenses. However, the move has sparked backlash, particularly in Newark, NJ, where officials have criticized recent detentions of both undocumented and lawful residents by federal agents.

Critics warn that such broad powers, which were codified in a 1996 law and expanded in 2004, could result in the unlawful deportation of individuals with the right to reside in the U.S. The expanded authority is set to take immediate effect, increasing concerns about potential misuse and lack of legal safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025