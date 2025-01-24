Nationwide 'Expedited Removal' Expansion Sparks Debate

The Trump administration has broadened the scope of 'expedited removal' authority, a tool that allows immigration officers to deport migrants quickly without a court hearing. This nationwide expansion aligns with President Trump's agenda of stringent immigration enforcement.

According to a notice in the Federal Register, the administration contends that widening its use will enhance national security and public safety while cutting government expenses. However, the move has sparked backlash, particularly in Newark, NJ, where officials have criticized recent detentions of both undocumented and lawful residents by federal agents.

Critics warn that such broad powers, which were codified in a 1996 law and expanded in 2004, could result in the unlawful deportation of individuals with the right to reside in the U.S. The expanded authority is set to take immediate effect, increasing concerns about potential misuse and lack of legal safeguards.

(With inputs from agencies.)