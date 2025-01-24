Trump's Crypto Revolution: A New Era for Bitcoin?
The cryptocurrency market saw a rise after President Trump's announcement of a working group to draft new crypto regulations and explore a U.S. cryptocurrency stockpile. Despite early gains, uncertainties remain as Trump's promises may not be fully realized. Bitcoin remains stable, although some Trump-linked cryptocurrencies experience volatility.
The cryptocurrency market observed an uptick on Friday, with bitcoin trading below recent highs. This rise followed President Donald Trump's directive to form a new working group aimed at drafting crypto regulations and considering a U.S. cryptocurrency stockpile, aligning with the industry's longstanding hopes.
Bitcoin, part of the notable 'Trump trades,' has seen significant growth since Trump's November election, with its value surging by 50% post-election, crossing the $100,000 mark. However, initial exhilaration surrounding potential regulatory transformations has dampened.
On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order promoting digital assets as essential to American innovation. He established a group to devise crypto regulations and examine a potential U.S. crypto reserve. While these actions temporarily bolstered the market, Trump's crypto-related ventures face scrutiny and ethical questions from critics and lawmakers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
