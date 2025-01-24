Left Menu

Trump's Crypto Revolution: A New Era for Bitcoin?

The cryptocurrency market saw a rise after President Trump's announcement of a working group to draft new crypto regulations and explore a U.S. cryptocurrency stockpile. Despite early gains, uncertainties remain as Trump's promises may not be fully realized. Bitcoin remains stable, although some Trump-linked cryptocurrencies experience volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:09 IST
Trump's Crypto Revolution: A New Era for Bitcoin?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The cryptocurrency market observed an uptick on Friday, with bitcoin trading below recent highs. This rise followed President Donald Trump's directive to form a new working group aimed at drafting crypto regulations and considering a U.S. cryptocurrency stockpile, aligning with the industry's longstanding hopes.

Bitcoin, part of the notable 'Trump trades,' has seen significant growth since Trump's November election, with its value surging by 50% post-election, crossing the $100,000 mark. However, initial exhilaration surrounding potential regulatory transformations has dampened.

On Thursday, Trump signed an executive order promoting digital assets as essential to American innovation. He established a group to devise crypto regulations and examine a potential U.S. crypto reserve. While these actions temporarily bolstered the market, Trump's crypto-related ventures face scrutiny and ethical questions from critics and lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025