Left Menu

Federal Judge Halts DOJ Lawsuit Against SpaceX

A federal judge granted the U.S. Department of Justice's request to pause its lawsuit against SpaceX, which claims the company illegally refused to hire certain immigrants. The decision comes as DOJ may drop or settle the case. SpaceX denies allegations, citing federal export control laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:04 IST
Federal Judge Halts DOJ Lawsuit Against SpaceX
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A federal judge has temporarily paused a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's SpaceX against the U.S. Department of Justice. The lawsuit challenges claims that SpaceX discriminated against immigrants by refusing to hire them.

The decision to halt the case was made by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya in Brownsville, Texas. This follows the DOJ's request to stay the lawsuit for 45 days, potentially allowing for a settlement or dismissal of the case.

The DOJ contends that SpaceX discouraged asylum recipients and refugees from applying for jobs between 2018 and 2022, a claim the company denies, citing federal export control laws. SpaceX's legal battles also extend to the National Labor Relations Board over alleged labor law violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025