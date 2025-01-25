Federal Judge Halts DOJ Lawsuit Against SpaceX

A federal judge has temporarily paused a lawsuit filed by Elon Musk's SpaceX against the U.S. Department of Justice. The lawsuit challenges claims that SpaceX discriminated against immigrants by refusing to hire them.

The decision to halt the case was made by U.S. Magistrate Judge Ignacio Torteya in Brownsville, Texas. This follows the DOJ's request to stay the lawsuit for 45 days, potentially allowing for a settlement or dismissal of the case.

The DOJ contends that SpaceX discouraged asylum recipients and refugees from applying for jobs between 2018 and 2022, a claim the company denies, citing federal export control laws. SpaceX's legal battles also extend to the National Labor Relations Board over alleged labor law violations.

