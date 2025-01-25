Left Menu

Tragic Altercation: Suspect Shot by Trooper in Florida Hospital

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a suspect during an altercation at HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, resulting in the suspect's death. The incident is under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. No officers or hospital staff were injured during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ocala | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:17 IST
In a tragic incident at a central Florida hospital, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a suspect during an altercation on Friday. The incident unfolded in the emergency department of the HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

The Ocala Police Department reported that the unidentified suspect died after the trooper used deadly force. Thankfully, no law enforcement officers or hospital staff were injured during the confrontation.

Authorities have called upon the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to investigate this officer-involved shooting. Ocala is situated approximately 129 kilometers northwest of Orlando. At this time, no further details have been released.

(With inputs from agencies.)

