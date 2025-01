Trump Administration's Crackdown on Biden-Era Immigration Programs Sparks Controversy

The Trump administration has intensified its immigration enforcement efforts, potentially targeting migrants who benefited from Biden-era initiatives. Officials are considering using a rarely invoked statute to enable state and local law enforcement to detain those in the U.S. illegally, according to an internal memo.

This change involves an expedited removal process, previously limited to recent arrivals near the border, now expanded nationwide for those entering within two years. The administration's executive orders aim to curb illegal immigration, citing a surge brought on by previous policies.

However, critics argue these moves risk targeting non-criminals and disrupting communities, with legal actions already underway against the government's strategy. Concerns over potential civil rights abuses arise as officers face backlash for heavy-handed tactics in enforcement actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)