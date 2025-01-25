Tension Escalates: Philippines Halts South China Sea Survey

The Philippines announced the suspension of a scientific survey in the South China Sea on Saturday after its fisheries vessels faced aggressive maneuvers by China's coast guard and navy. The incident fuels existing tensions between Manila and Beijing over disputed waters.

The South China Sea is a crucial maritime route for $3 trillion in annual trade. China's expansive claims over the strategic waterway clash with those of the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam. Recently, Philippine vessels encountering China's coast guard prompted the halt of the survey.

The Philippines seeks to navigate these complex waters diplomatically. Talks between the two nations aim to find common ground amid disagreements. Nevertheless, China's non-recognition of a 2016 international arbitration tribunal ruling that disputes its claims adds to the challenge.

