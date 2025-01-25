Supreme Court Clears Extradition of 2008 Mumbai Attack Convict

The United States Supreme Court has given the green light for the extradition of Mumbai attack convict Tahawwur Rana to India, rejecting his review petition against the move.

Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani descent, is wanted in connection with the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks, which claimed 166 lives, including six Americans. This decision by the Supreme Court effectively marks the end of Rana's legal avenues to prevent his extradition, having previously lost battles in several federal courts, including the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Despite Rana's argument that he was tried and acquitted on similar charges in a Chicago court, the US Solicitor General contended that some charges were not covered in the US, such as forgery related to false information submitted to India's Reserve Bank. Rana is known for his association with David Coleman Headley, a chief conspirator of the 26/11 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)