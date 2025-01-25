Shockwaves at Gauhati Medical College: Minor's Assault Probe Advances

A shocking incident has unfolded at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, where a minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by cleaning staff. The incident, which took place while the victim was undergoing treatment, has led to the arrest of two individuals connected to the crime.

The case was swiftly reported to the Bhangagarh Police Station, and a legal case has been opened under various sections, including the POCSO Act. The arrested individuals are currently held in judicial custody as the investigation progresses.

Authorities have disclosed that the victim has undergone a medical examination according to the POCSO Act, and her statement has been recorded judicially. Investigators have meticulously collected material and technical evidence following scientific procedures. A chargesheet is anticipated to be filed soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)