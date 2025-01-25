Left Menu

Corruption Charges Amid Political Shifts: The Rajapaksa Saga

Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested for corruption related to a property purchase. This investigation is part of broader probes into alleged misconduct during Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency. The developments unfold as the new government pledges anti-corruption measures and Mahinda seeks security reinstatement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 25-01-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 11:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a dramatic turn of events, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of Sri Lanka's former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, found himself under police custody following corruption charges connected to a property purchase.

The arrest took place in their hometown of Beliatta, highlighting potential misconduct linked to his father's presidential era, which lasted until 2015. This case also ensnares former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as authorities intensify their scrutiny over a holiday property in Kataragama.

These legal challenges emerge amidst political tension, as the Rajapaksa family faces ongoing probes. Meanwhile, Mahinda Rajapaksa seeks judicial intervention to restore his security, cut back under the new government of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, which is focusing on anti-corruption as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

