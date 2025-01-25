Banke Bihari Temple Secures FCRA Licence for Foreign Funding
Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has received a Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence, permitting it to receive funding from abroad. Previously under private management, the temple is currently overseen by a court-appointed committee. The licence facilitates the acceptance of foreign donations, essential for the temple's financial activities.
The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has been granted a Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence by India's Union home ministry, enabling it to receive foreign funding, according to official sources.
The temple, now managed by a court-constituted committee, applied for the FCRA licence to streamline the process of accepting overseas donations.
Formerly under the management of a family of priests, the temple's current administrative body successfully acquired the license after fulfilling the required legal criteria, thus ensuring compliance with FCRA regulations for NGOs.
