Banke Bihari Temple Secures FCRA Licence for Foreign Funding

The Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan has been granted a Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence by India's Union home ministry, enabling it to receive foreign funding, according to official sources.

The temple, now managed by a court-constituted committee, applied for the FCRA licence to streamline the process of accepting overseas donations.

Formerly under the management of a family of priests, the temple's current administrative body successfully acquired the license after fulfilling the required legal criteria, thus ensuring compliance with FCRA regulations for NGOs.

(With inputs from agencies.)