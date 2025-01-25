Gaza's Missing: The Search for the Unseen Victims of Conflict

In the aftermath of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Gaza's families are anxiously combing through debris in a desperate search for the missing. With bodies being discovered daily, the reality for survivors is stark.

An official's estimate suggests around 8,000 people remain unaccounted for, complicating efforts to ascertain a clear death toll. Meanwhile, civil defense teams face enormous challenges, constrained by limited equipment needed to navigate the mass of rubble.

Families endure a haunting cycle of hope and despair, aiming to reclaim their loved ones for proper burials—an effort hampered by scant resources despite international pleas for support. As recovery missions continue, the region grapples with a heavy emotional and humanitarian toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)