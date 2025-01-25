Left Menu

CEC Rajiv Kumar Urges Political Unity on National Voters' Day

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged political parties to avoid divisive campaigns at the National Voters' Day event, emphasizing the dangers of misinformation. He assured that the Election Commission will address their concerns and suggestions to improve the electoral system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:47 IST
CEC Rajiv Kumar Urges Political Unity on National Voters' Day
Rajiv Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong appeal to political entities, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar implored parties to reject divisive campaigning strategies. Speaking at the 15th National Voters' Day celebration, attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kumar highlighted the alienation such tactics may cause among young voters.

The event, marking the establishment of the Election Commission on January 25, 1950, provided a platform for Kumar to address concerns over misinformation. Labeling it a 'dangerous trend' threatening democracies globally, he urged political actors to steer clear of fake narratives that can destabilize the electoral process.

Assuring transparency and responsiveness, Kumar promised that the Election Commission will formally address any issues and suggestions brought forth by political groups to refine the electoral framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025