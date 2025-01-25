CEC Rajiv Kumar Urges Political Unity on National Voters' Day

In a strong appeal to political entities, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar implored parties to reject divisive campaigning strategies. Speaking at the 15th National Voters' Day celebration, attended by President Droupadi Murmu and Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kumar highlighted the alienation such tactics may cause among young voters.

The event, marking the establishment of the Election Commission on January 25, 1950, provided a platform for Kumar to address concerns over misinformation. Labeling it a 'dangerous trend' threatening democracies globally, he urged political actors to steer clear of fake narratives that can destabilize the electoral process.

Assuring transparency and responsiveness, Kumar promised that the Election Commission will formally address any issues and suggestions brought forth by political groups to refine the electoral framework.

