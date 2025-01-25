Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: Hostage Exchange Between Hamas and Israel

In an unprecedented ceasefire deal, Hamas is set to release four female Israeli soldiers in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Gaza. Amidst these negotiations, facilitated by Qatar and Egypt, the Red Cross prepares to mediate the handover. Following this exchange, further negotiations are anticipated for the remaining hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 13:59 IST
Amidst a breakthrough ceasefire agreement, Hamas is preparing to release four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire aims to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza, with the Red Cross set to manage the exchange.

The imminent release comes after intense negotiations, backed by major stakeholders including Qatar, Egypt, and the US. The Israeli soldiers, captured in October 2023, are expected to be reunited with their families post-release.

Saturday's exchange is the second since the ceasefire started, signifying hope for further peace talks to secure the return of remaining hostages and possibly paving the way for broader regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

