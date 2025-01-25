Historic Ceasefire: Hostage Exchange Between Hamas and Israel

Amidst a breakthrough ceasefire agreement, Hamas is preparing to release four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire aims to end the 15-month conflict in Gaza, with the Red Cross set to manage the exchange.

The imminent release comes after intense negotiations, backed by major stakeholders including Qatar, Egypt, and the US. The Israeli soldiers, captured in October 2023, are expected to be reunited with their families post-release.

Saturday's exchange is the second since the ceasefire started, signifying hope for further peace talks to secure the return of remaining hostages and possibly paving the way for broader regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)