Explosive Discovery: Assam Prepares for Republic Day

A significant cache of explosives has been discovered buried in the jungle of Assam’s Sonitpur district, according to state police sources on Saturday. This comes as security measures are ramped up across Assam in preparation for the 76th Republic Day celebrations.

The explosives, found in a polythene bag during a search operation, included five grenades and three detonators. A damaged grenade pin was kept safely under guard after the discovery near Khwbra village under Dhekiajuli Police Station. The Sonitpur Police confirmed this operation in a social media post and mentioned contacting the army's bomb disposal squad for safely handling and disposing of the explosives.

To ensure peaceful celebrations, authorities have increased security measures statewide. Vehicle searches, patrolling, and intensive railway checks are underway, alongside heightened vigilance over waterways, particularly in Guwahati. Special preparations are in place for Republic Day events, notably where the Governor and Chief Minister will unfurl the national flag.

