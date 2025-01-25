Trump's Immigration Crackdown Intensifies: Deportation Protocols and Public Outcry

President Donald Trump wasted no time in implementing his immigration policies, with aggressive measures already in motion aimed at curbing illegal immigration across the United States.

ICE, under new rules, intensified deportation efforts, making headlines with 538 arrests in a single day, some causing alarm for their execution methods.

In Newark, New Jersey, officials criticized operations, claiming rights violations occurred during the federal crackdown, sparking widespread debates over the effectiveness and humanity of such stringent immigration policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)