Left Menu

Delhi Court Lifts Travel Ban on Ex-Kwality Promoter Amid Money Laundering Allegations

A Delhi court has ordered the suspension of the lookout circular against Siddhant Gupta, former promoter of Kwality Ltd., to allow his travel abroad, highlighting constitutional rights. The court's decision comes amidst money laundering allegations and opposition from the Enforcement Directorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:13 IST
Delhi Court Lifts Travel Ban on Ex-Kwality Promoter Amid Money Laundering Allegations
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has instructed suspension of the lookout circular imposed on Siddhant Gupta, the former promoter of Kwality Ltd., accused of money laundering, to facilitate his overseas travel, affirming that such travel is a constitutional right.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted Gupta's application for temporary suspension of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) lookout notice, allowing him to visit Singapore from January 25 to February 8 for family-related arrangements.

The court noted Gupta's constitutional right to free movement and the limited timeframe of his trip, rejecting concerns from the ED about potential economic harm and non-return risks as unwarranted for a short-duration visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025