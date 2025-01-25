Delhi Court Lifts Travel Ban on Ex-Kwality Promoter Amid Money Laundering Allegations

A Delhi court has instructed suspension of the lookout circular imposed on Siddhant Gupta, the former promoter of Kwality Ltd., accused of money laundering, to facilitate his overseas travel, affirming that such travel is a constitutional right.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted Gupta's application for temporary suspension of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) lookout notice, allowing him to visit Singapore from January 25 to February 8 for family-related arrangements.

The court noted Gupta's constitutional right to free movement and the limited timeframe of his trip, rejecting concerns from the ED about potential economic harm and non-return risks as unwarranted for a short-duration visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)