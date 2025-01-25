Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza: Hostage Swap Amidst Tension

In a significant development amidst a ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday. The exchange saw 200 Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel, marking the second hostage swap since the truce began.

Though celebrated by many, this swap is a critical test for the delicate ceasefire, which aims to end the deadly conflict and facilitate aid entry into Gaza. The initial phase of the ceasefire has halted violent exchanges, but the future remains uncertain.

Captives such as Karina Ariev and Naama Levy became symbols of hope as they were received by Israeli forces, highlighting the ongoing tensions and humanitarian challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)