Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza: Hostage Swap Amidst Tension

Four Israeli soldiers captured by Hamas were released in exchange for 200 Palestinian prisoners amid a fragile ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. This swap marks the second exchange since the truce began, aiming to wind down the deadliest war between Israel and Hamas and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-01-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 15:33 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development amidst a ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers on Saturday. The exchange saw 200 Palestinian prisoners freed by Israel, marking the second hostage swap since the truce began.

Though celebrated by many, this swap is a critical test for the delicate ceasefire, which aims to end the deadly conflict and facilitate aid entry into Gaza. The initial phase of the ceasefire has halted violent exchanges, but the future remains uncertain.

Captives such as Karina Ariev and Naama Levy became symbols of hope as they were received by Israeli forces, highlighting the ongoing tensions and humanitarian challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

